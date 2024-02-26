BJP likely to seek Tirupati Lok Sabha seat as part of pact

TIRUPATI: As part of its alliance talks with the TDP-JSP combine for the ensuing elections, the BJP seems to be eyeing Tirupati parliamentary seat, which it won in the 1999 elections.

Interestingly, the TDP seems to be ready to concede Tirupati Lok Sabha seat if the BJP wants it as part of the alliance as the party has not won it since 1985. The YSRC has already announced sitting MP M Gurumoorthy, who won the seat in the byelection in 2020, as the incharge of the constituency.

According to highly placed sources in the BJP, S Muni Subramanyam, the party’s State secretary, is the frontrunner for the ticket if the saffron party gets the seat as part of an alliance as he has strong financial background, besides being a local. Alternatively, Niharika, daughter of former Karnataka Chief Secretary K Ratna Prabha, may also be a contender for the BJP ticket.