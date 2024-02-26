Case booked against former chief priest of Tirumala temple Ramana Dikshitulu

TIRUMALA: Tirumala One Town police registered a case against AV Ramana Dikshitulu, former chief priest of Tirumala temple, based on a complaint lodged by a TTD cyber security wing employee, under Sections 153(a), 295, 295(a), 505(2) read with 120(b) of IPC.

In the complaint it was stated that Ramana Dikshitulu had made false allegations against TTD Executive Officer AV Dharma Reddy in a video, which went viral on social media. The former chief priest was accused of defaming the temple authorities with malicious intent.

Condemning the incident, TTD priests unanimously sought action against Ramana Dikshitulu, who they said was acting in a prejudice manner. However, taking to X, Ramana Dikshitulu had denied his involvement in it and said it seems to be a conspiracy against him.