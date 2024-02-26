CM Jagan Mohan Reddy extends financial aid to 12 families during visit to Ongole

ONGOLE: Under the directives of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Prakasam district authorities extended financial support to as many as 12 needy families in the district on Saturday.

During his visit to Ongole recently to distribute house pattas to beneficiaries, CM Jagan noticed few people are waiting for his consultation regarding financial support from the State government. He immediately interacted with them and heard about their problems and health issues of children. He responded positively and directed the district Collector to provide financial support to people struggling with various health illness and financial issues, without delay. Subsequently, the officials interacted with all the 12 families separately and cross-checked the health issues of the patients. Collector AS Dinesh Kumar presented the family members with cheques worth over `13 lakh.

Jagan to disburse Vidya Deevena aid on Feb 29

CM YS Jagan will visit Pamarru of Krishna district to take part in the Jagananna Vidya Deevena programme on February 29. In view of this, Krishna district Collector P Rajababu directed the officials of various departments to make elaborate arrangements for the chief minister’s visit.

In a review meeting held on Sunday in Pamarru on Sunday, Rajababu emphasised the importance of ensuring the CM’s visit proceeds smoothly, adhering to protocol regulation and without any shortcomings.