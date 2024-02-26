CM Jagan to release HNSS water to Kuppam on monday

TIRUPATI/VIJAYAWADA: The stage is set for the supply of Krishna water to the drought-prone Kuppam Assembly constituency on Monday. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will inaugurate the project that will provide water from the Handri Neeva Sujala Sravanthi (HNSS) project to Kuppam town.

As per the schedule released by District Collector S Shan Mohan, the Chief Minister will arrive at the helipad in Rajupeta in Ramakuppam mandal at 10.25 am and visit the site where HNSS water will be released after performing special puja at 10.40 am.

Later, he will reach Gundusettipalli in Santhipuram mandal and proceed to the public meeting venue at 11.25 am. After interacting with beneficiaries of various welfare schemes, Jagan will address the public gathering.

The inauguration of the HNSS project marks a major milestone for Kuppam people, who have faced acute water shortage for years. The project is expected to meet the drinking water needs of over two lakh people in the constituency.

Later in the day, Jagan will meet local public representatives and YSRC leaders before leaving for Renigunta airport at 2.20 pm, wrapping up his visit to the constituency.

According to officials, irrigation water to 6,300 acres of ayacut will be released through 110 minor irrigation tanks in Kuppam constituency and drinking water to 4.02 lakh population in Kuppam and Palamaner constituencies from Kuppam Branch Canal, constructed at a cost of Rs 560.29 crore under the AVR HNSS Project Phase-2.

In the last 57 months, the YSRC government has provided Rs 1,396 crore to about 5.39 lakh beneficiaries (each beneficiary receiving benefit from more than one scheme) in Kuppam Assembly constituency through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

A total benefit of Rs 1,889 crore has been provided through DBT and non-DBT schemes, the officials added.