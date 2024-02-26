It’s BJP top brass to decide on poll pact: Purandeswari

VIJAYAWADA: State BJP chief Daggubati Purandeswari has reiterated that the final say in the electoral alliance in Andhra Pradesh is with the party’s central leadership.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of Golagani Charitable Trust chairman Golagani Ravi Krishna joining the BJP, she said as of now only 99 Assembly seats were announced by the TDP-JSP combine.

“Other seats are still there. Will there be any poll alliance, will there be any compromise on seats, and these issues will be dealt with by the BJP central leadership,” she asserted.

At present, the BJP has its own election strategy. Till the central leadership’s directions regarding the electoral alliance, the party cadre will work in all the 175 Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha constituencies to strengthen the BJP at the grassroots, she explained.

With the joining of Ravi Krishna, a philanthropist, the BJP will gain strength in Vijayawada West Assembly constituency. Those who join the party, need to take up the responsibility of strengthening the party.