JSP in firefighting mode to quell discontent in cadre

KAKINADA: A day after their chief Pawan Kalyan announced that they would only contest 24 Assembly and three Lok Sabha constituencies in the ensuing elections as part of the alliance with the TDP, the Jana Sena Party leadership has started the exercise to douse the flames of disgruntlement in the rank and file.
Interestingly, Pawan Kalyan after a short meeting with JSP leaders of Godavari districts on Sunday evening, left for Hyderabad, leaving the appeasement process to Political Affairs Committee chairman Nadendla Manohar and other leaders.
According to sources, Manohar and other leaders are busy pacifying the disappointed ticket aspirants, assuring them significant roles, once the TDP-JSP combine forms the government in the State. “Shortly, Pawan Kalyan will hold an internal meeting to explain why he opted for a limited number of seats as part of an alliance,” sources added.
Meanwhile, Patamsetti Suryachandra, who miffed over not getting the JSP ticket for contesting from Jaggampeta Assembly constituency, along with his wife and a few followers, entered Durga temple at Atchutapuram and closed the grill door on Saturday evening. Having learnt about it, police rushed to the place and persuaded him to come out of the temple.
When Suryachandra fainted while arguing with the police, he was given first aid. Later, with the help of villagers, he continued his protest in the temple on Sunday.
Jagammpeta seat was given to TDP senior Jyothula Nehru. Speaking to the media on Sunday, Suryachandra said he abides by his party’s decision to leave the seat to the TDP. “I congratulate Nehru for getting the TDP ticket to contest the poll and even ask the people to vote for the cycle symbol in the elections,” he said.
But at the same time, Suryachandra said the reason for his ‘Antima Amarana Deeksha’ is to tell the common people to never aspire for political power, which is like a mirage.
Impressed by the dedicated social work of Suryachandra, the JSP chief made him the Jaggampeta party incharge, but never made any promise of giving him a ticket. However, Suryachandra hoped to get the JSP ticket and spent time and money for the last several months to win people’s trust.