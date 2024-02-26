JSP in firefighting mode to quell discontent in cadre

KAKINADA: A day after their chief Pawan Kalyan announced that they would only contest 24 Assembly and three Lok Sabha constituencies in the ensuing elections as part of the alliance with the TDP, the Jana Sena Party leadership has started the exercise to douse the flames of disgruntlement in the rank and file.

Interestingly, Pawan Kalyan after a short meeting with JSP leaders of Godavari districts on Sunday evening, left for Hyderabad, leaving the appeasement process to Political Affairs Committee chairman Nadendla Manohar and other leaders.

According to sources, Manohar and other leaders are busy pacifying the disappointed ticket aspirants, assuring them significant roles, once the TDP-JSP combine forms the government in the State. “Shortly, Pawan Kalyan will hold an internal meeting to explain why he opted for a limited number of seats as part of an alliance,” sources added.

Meanwhile, Patamsetti Suryachandra, who miffed over not getting the JSP ticket for contesting from Jaggampeta Assembly constituency, along with his wife and a few followers, entered Durga temple at Atchutapuram and closed the grill door on Saturday evening. Having learnt about it, police rushed to the place and persuaded him to come out of the temple.