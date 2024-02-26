Kharge to attend Congress meet in Anantapur on monday

VIJAYAWADA/ANANTAPUR: The stage is set for the first big public rally of Congress after YS Sharmila Reddy took over as APCC chief.

On Monday, a large public meeting dubbed as ‘Chalo Anantapur – Nyaya Sadhana Sabha’ will be held in Anantapur town. AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge will attend the meeting as the chief guest. Several senior Congress leaders will also attend the meeting.

Taking the meeting as a prestigious one, the APCC is leaving no stone unturned to make it a success and mobilising people in a big way. The meeting is expected to set the tone for the Congress election campaign in the State. The CPI and CPM are also mobilising their cadres for the meeting, which will focus on major people’s issues.

Sharmila complains against offensive posts

APCC chief Sharmila and her husband Anil Kumar lodged separate complaints with the Hyderabad Cybercrime police pertaining to derogatory comments made against them on YouTube videos. They stated that unidentified individuals posted offensive remarks to malign their reputation and cause emotional distress.

The police have registered cases. They are awaiting a response from YouTube, which may involve identifying the users responsible for posting the comments and removing the offensive content.