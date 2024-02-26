PM Modi virtually dedicates AIIMS Mangalagiri to nation

VIJAYAWADA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday virtually dedicated the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Mangalagiri in the Guntur district to the nation and inaugurated multiple development projects.

Governor S Abdul Nazeer, along with other dignitaries, including Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi, Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare and Tribal Affairs Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar, Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Prof SP Singh Baghel, Andhra Pradesh Health Minister Vidadala Rajini, Special Chief Secretary of Health, Medical and Family Welfare MT Krishna Babu and Director & CEO of AIIMS Mangalagiri Dr Madhabananda Kar attended the event physically at AIIMS Mangalagiri.

On this occasion, Governor Nazeer expressed his pleasure and extended greetings to the people of the State on this historic occasion. He thanked PM Modi and other Union Ministers for their support in realising the long-cherished dream of AIIMS Mangalagiri.

He highlighted the achievement of AIIMS Mangalagiri, crossing the milestone of 10 lakh outpatient consultations in April 2023, which received praise from the PM.