PM Modi virtually dedicates AIIMS Mangalagiri to nation

VIJAYAWADA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday virtually dedicated the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Mangalagiri in the Guntur district to the nation and inaugurated multiple development projects.
Governor S Abdul Nazeer, along with other dignitaries, including Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi, Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare and Tribal Affairs Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar, Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Prof SP Singh Baghel, Andhra Pradesh Health Minister Vidadala Rajini, Special Chief Secretary of Health, Medical and Family Welfare MT Krishna Babu and Director & CEO of AIIMS Mangalagiri Dr Madhabananda Kar attended the event physically at AIIMS Mangalagiri.
On this occasion, Governor Nazeer expressed his pleasure and extended greetings to the people of the State on this historic occasion. He thanked PM Modi and other Union Ministers for their support in realising the long-cherished dream of AIIMS Mangalagiri.
He highlighted the achievement of AIIMS Mangalagiri, crossing the milestone of 10 lakh outpatient consultations in April 2023, which received praise from the PM.
Moreover, the PM also laid the foundation stone for nine Critical Care Blocks (CCBs) in the State under the Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM), with seven CCBs at Government Medical Colleges and two in district hospitals.
Under the PM-ABHIM, seven CCBs at government medical colleges of Kadapa, SPSR Nellore, Srikakulam, Tirupati, East Godavari, Kurnool, Vizianagaram and two CCBs in district hospitals of Guntur and Sri Satya Sai districts, will be constructed with a budget of Rs 233 crore.
Additionally, he inaugurated a 100-bed state-of-the-art ESI Hospital in Kakinada constructed for Rs 114 crore.
Furthermore, he launched the Microbiology Food Testing Laboratory at Visakhapatnam and four Mobile Food Testing Laboratories to strengthen the food safety testing ecosystem.
During his address, Modi congratulated the management, faculty, and students on the dedication of AIIMS Mangalagiri to the nation.
He highlighted the significant milestone achieved in healthcare infrastructure, stating, “There was only one AIIMS in Delhi till 50 years after independence. Today, seven new AIIMS were inaugurated and foundation stones were laid. We are developing the country much faster than what happened in the last six decades.”
The AIIMS Mangalagiri, constructed with Rs 1,618.23 crore, spread across 183.11 acres, comprises 960 beds, 41 departments, 13 speciality departments, and a 125-seat Medical College.
