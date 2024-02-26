Replicas of 15th-century palm leaf manuscripts found in Sathya Sai district

KADIRI: Replicas of two rare palm leaf manuscripts have been found at Kadiri in Sri Sathya Sai district. The original manuscripts date back to 1474 CE. Stating that inscriptions were typically written on stones, temple walls or copper plates, historian MyNaa Swamy said the palm leaf manuscripts had details of the Sri Veeranjaneya Swamy temple at Palapati Dinna, located 13 km from Kadiri.

The two thick palm leaves, one small and the other larger, were stored in a bamboo box.

Patra Ramakrishna of Kadiri who had the document requested MyNaa Swamy to analyse the inscription. Patra Ramakrishna is a member of the Patra caste and native of Palapati Dinna village in Nallacheruvu mandal.

The historian explained that the manuscript on the smaller palm leaf was written by Praudha Devaraya II, the son of Virupaksha Raya II, from the Sangama Dynasty, who ruled the Vijayanagara Empire. The inscription was written in favour of Somi Naidu, the Chief (Guru) of the Patra caste, on Magha suddha Dwadasi Thursday, in the Jaya Nama year of 1474 CE. MyNaa Swamy revealed that Praudha Devaraya appointed Somi Naidu as a clan chief (Guru) in the Kadiri Kutagulla area of Eramanchinadu in Penukonda Rajyam. Patra Somi Nyudu was given the responsibility to look after the management of Siva Temple and Veeranjaneya Temple at Palapati Dinna.

The Siva Prasasti Palm Leaf, a large document, comprised Slokas about Lord Siva as Bhairaveswara, MyNaa Swamy said.

He explained that the upper part of the document featured the images of Bhairava, Sivalinga, and Anjaneyaswamy. The text is in Telugu and Sanskrit. Chandragiri Mallikarjuna Swamy temple near Tirupati and Veeranjaneya Swamy temple at Palapati Dinna were figured in the text.

While Adinarayana Swamy had written the Siva Prasasti manuscript, Ranganayani Narasimha Nayudu made its copy approximately 150 years ago.