TDP supremo pacifies disgruntled aspirants

VIJAYAWADA: A day after releasing the first list of candidates for the upcoming elections, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu had a busy day pacifying disgruntled party leaders, who did not get a ticket. While the TDP named 94 candidates, the Jana Sena Party released a list for five of the total 24 Assembly constituencies it will contest.

Naidu held talks with former ministers Alapati Rajendra Prasad, Ganta Srinivasa Rao and Devineni Uma Maheswara Rao on Sunday.

With JSP’s Political Affairs Committee chairman Nadendla Manohar set to contest from Tenali, the TDP chief urged Rajendra Prasad, former MLA from the segment, to ‘understand the situation’, and assured to give him a suitable alternative opportunity. Following the meeting, he expressed satisfaction over the discussion with Naidu.

Ganta called on Naidu after his name was not mentioned in the first list. Speaking to reporters after the meeting, he said he was asked to contest from Cheepurupalli constituency against Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana. “I expressed my desire to contest from Bheemili. However, I was told that I am capable of winning the election from any segment. So, Naidu asked me to leave the matter for him to decide,” he added. Devineni Uma Maheswara Rao also held discussions with the TDP chief.