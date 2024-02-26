TDP supremo pacifies disgruntled aspirants

VIJAYAWADA: A day after releasing the first list of candidates for the upcoming elections, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu had a busy day pacifying disgruntled party leaders, who did not get a ticket. While the TDP named 94 candidates, the Jana Sena Party released a list for five of the total 24 Assembly constituencies it will contest.
Naidu held talks with former ministers Alapati Rajendra Prasad, Ganta Srinivasa Rao and Devineni Uma Maheswara Rao on Sunday.
With JSP’s Political Affairs Committee chairman Nadendla Manohar set to contest from Tenali, the TDP chief urged Rajendra Prasad, former MLA from the segment, to ‘understand the situation’, and assured to give him a suitable alternative opportunity. Following the meeting, he expressed satisfaction over the discussion with Naidu.
Ganta called on Naidu after his name was not mentioned in the first list. Speaking to reporters after the meeting, he said he was asked to contest from Cheepurupalli constituency against Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana. “I expressed my desire to contest from Bheemili. However, I was told that I am capable of winning the election from any segment. So, Naidu asked me to leave the matter for him to decide,” he added. Devineni Uma Maheswara Rao also held discussions with the TDP chief.
The senior leader was vying to contest from Mylavaram constituency, but the incumbent, Vasantha Krishna Prasad, who is set to join the TDP, is also seeking a ticket from the same segment. Uma told reporters that he was explained about the reason his name was missing from the first list. “I am like Naidu’s family. I will abide by whatever decision my chief takes,” he said.
Naidu also summoned BK Parthasarathi, who was denied a ticket to contest from Penukonda constituency in erstwhile Anantapur district, and Peela Govind from Anakapalle constituency as the seat was allocated to the JSP. He explained miffed leaders about the circumstances which led to the denial of tickets to them.
During a videoconference with party leaders, he emphasised how crucial the elections were for the future of the State. He stressed that TDP and JSP candidates have been selected keeping in mind the interests of the State. Naidu chalked out the road map to be followed in the run up to the elections.
He asserted that 100% of transfer of votes would be possible only if cadres of the TDP and the JSP work together.