10 lakh devotees likely to offer prayers at Srisailam during 11-day fete

KURNOOL : Authorities of Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy Temple at Srisailam in Nandyal district are gearing up for the 11-day Maha Shivaratri Brahmotsavams, which is scheduled to be commence on March 1.

At least 10 lakh devotees are expected to visit the auspicious fete from Andhra Pradesh as well as other States, including Telangana, Karnataka, Maharashtra etc to have the darshan of Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy and Goddess Brahmaramba Devi.

The 11-day fete will begin with performing Yagasala Pravesam and on March 10, Pagalangarana and Kalyanotsavam of the Swamy and Ammavaru will be performed. Teppotsavamas, Dwajarohanam, Shiva Sankalpam, Rathotsavam and other rituals will also be organised during the 11-day festival.

Elaborate arrangements have been made for the smooth conduct of the festival, said the temple executive officer (EO) D Peddiraju.

Drinking water is also provided and amenities complex will be available at Patalaganga route to the temple. Three queue lines were set up, one each for free darshan, Shiva Deeksha devotees and special darshan. Breakfast and buttermilk will also be provided. As many as 40 lakh laddus will be distributed to the pilgrims. Cultural programmes will be organised every day during the Brahmotsavams. Additionally, medical tents and camps were set up at nearly 50 locations by the medical department and the temple hospital staff.