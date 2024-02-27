2.12 Lakh in Guntur to receive polio drops on March 3

GUNTUR: District Joint Collector Raja Kumar directed the medical and health authorities to gear up for the pulse polio immunisation programme to be held on March 3.

She held a review meeting with task force teams here on Monday. She enquired medical and health personnel about the arrangements to be done for administering polio drops at all public places.

Speaking on the occasion, she said that about 2.12 lakh children in the age group of 0-5 years will be covered in the district. Concentration should be on busy localities in urban areas to reach out to the last child, including bus stands, railway stations, shopping complexes, markets, busy junctions with floating population and highways , etc.

Those, who missed the pulse polio on March 3, should be covered on March 4 and 5 by door-to-door campaigning. She also said that all anganwadi workers, Ashas, ANMs should inform parents about polio drops program in advance. Polio drops should be administered from 7 am to 6 pm in all villages, panchayats, mandals, and revenue divisions and in urban areas.