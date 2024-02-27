Andhra Pradesh: Foolproof arrangements made for 9-day teacher test

VIJAYAWADA: Elaborate measures were taken by the School Education department to ensure a fair conduct of the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2024 examination from February 27 to March 6 across the State. A total of 2,67,599 candidates are expected to appear for the nine-day examination.

In a release, School Education Commissioner S Suresh Kumar announced that 120 online centres have been facilitated across the State, including ones in Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Odisha.

To oversee the smooth conduct of the examination, 26 senior officials related to school education have been appointed as district-level observers. Additionally, one departmental officer (headmaster or mandal educational officer) has been appointed for every 300 candidates, including those at centres outside the State. A flying squad comprising a Deputy Educational Officer and DIET principal has been appointed to monitor the examination centres and maintain the integrity of the process. Provisions have been made for visually impaired candidates, with scribes available to assist them during the exam. These candidates have been allotted an additional 50 minutes of exam time.

Candidates are also provided with the opportunity to correct minor mistakes in their hall tickets at their respective examination centres.