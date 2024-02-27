Andhra Pradesh: Free engineering seat for martyred soldier’s kids

VIJAYAWADA: The AP Private Engineering Colleges Managements’ Association (APPECMA) has resolved to provide one free seat to the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) martyred soldier’s children in all the engineering colleges, stated APPECMA president V Vidya Sagar in a press release. The decision was taken in the general body meeting held on February 21.

Sagar said, “It was a milestone in the history of our association that a key decision was made to support the Gallantry Award Winner’s children who sacrificed their lives for a noble cause. I am very delighted to share the decision taken by all our management that the students who hot seats in the said quota will not be required to pay the tuition fee.”

Deputy Inspector Generals of CRPF Gopalakrishna IPS and Udaya Bhaskar IPS met Vidya Sagar and thanked the generosity of the members of APPECMA for their decision.