Andhra Pradesh: PHC continues to work under overhead tank

AMALAPURAM: Even after three months, the health services of the primary health centre (PHC) still continue under the overhead water tank in Pallamkurru village in Katrenikona mandal of Ambedkar Konaseema district.

In November last year, TNIE published an article highlighting the dilapidated condition of the PHC in Pallamkurru, following which the district health officials led by DMHO Dr Durgarao Dora inspected the facility and assured to temporarily shift the services to a rented building.

However, the health services are being continued under the overhead tank as no concrete efforts were taken as promised by the officials. In addition to their plight, the staff of the PHC are forced to work beside a drain located in the vicinity.