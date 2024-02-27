Andhra Pradesh Speaker disqualifies 8 MLAs from assembly

AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram has disqualified eight sitting MLAs -- four each from the ruling YSR Congress and the opposition Telugu Desam party -- from their posts based on complaints from the respective parties, ahead of the elections.

The disqualified members are Maddalo Giridhar Rao, Karanam Balaram, Vallabhaneni Vamsi and Vasupalli Ganesh from TDP and Anam Ramanarayana Reddy, Mekapati Chandrasekhar Reddy, K Sridhar Reddy and Undavalli Sridevi, a circular from the Speaker's office said on Tuesday.

"The following members of Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly were disqualified on 26.02.2024 by the Hon'ble Speaker, Andhra Pradesh, Legislative Assembly under X Schedule of the Constitution of India and as per the Members of Andhra Pradesh Assembly (Disqualification on grounds of defection rules), 1986," it said.