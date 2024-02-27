APSECM initiates steps to promote energy efficiency in integrated cold chain sector

VIJAYAWADA: To further promote energy conservation in the State, the Andhra Pradesh State Energy Conservation Mission (APSECM) has initiated steps towards the implementation of energy efficiency measures in the integrated cold chain sector in the State under Agriculture Demand Side Management (AgDSM) in co-ordination with agriculture and marketing department of Andhra Pradesh Food Processing Society (APFPS).

APSECM, with funding support from Bureau of Energy Efficiency in co-ordination with APFPS, is in the process of developing guidelines for good practices in operation and maintenance of integrated cold chain facilities, web-based platform containing directory of design consultants and preparation of product catalogue on building materials and integrated cold chain equipments, including demonstration energy efficiency projects in cold chain sector and organising training and capacity building programmes for owners and design consultants of ICC and OM personnel.

As part of the project, APSECM conducted capacity building programme for owners and design consultants of integrated cold chain sector on Monday at Bhimavaram. The programme was aimed at imparting large scale awareness on energy efficiency measures in integrated cold chain sector that would help encouraging the cold chain firms/units to adopt the energy efficient technologies.

APSECM officials said that the cold chain forms a critical link between farm and market and an integrated cold chain is critical for connecting farmers to markets near and far, allowing them to extract more value from their production, and helping to improve their livelihoods, while reducing post-harvest food loss and waste, said officials.

APSECM is also creating awareness on energy conservation and efficiency among farmers in a phased manner as part of agricultural demand side management and trained more than 3000 farmers so far, officials said.

Over 3k farmers get training

APSECM is also creating awareness on energy and efficiency among farmers in a phased manner as part of agricultural demand side mana-gement and trained over 3,000 ryots so far, said APSECM officials