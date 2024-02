KUPPAM (CHITTOOR DISTRICT ): Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday released Krishna River water to drought-prone Kuppam constituency in Chittoor district at Rajupet in Ramakuppam mandal.

Water from the Srisailam project was released through the Handri Neeva Sujala Sravanthi Project, of which the Kuppam Branch Canal is a part, to irrigate 6,300 acres of ayacut through 110 minor irrigation tanks in Kuppam constituency and provide drinking water to 4.02 lakh people in Kuppam and Palamaneru. The 123.64-km-long Kuppam Branch Canal was constructed with Rs 560.29 crore under phase-2 of the AVR-HNSS Project.

Addressing a large public meeting at Gundusettipalli in Santhipuram mandal, the Chief Minister described the release of water as a ‘golden letter day’ in the history of the region. “On September 23, 2022, I had made a promise at a public meeting to bring Krishna water to Kuppam by completing the Kuppam Branch Canal project, which the previous regime neglected. Today, I have fulfilled my promise.”

“After travelling for 672 kilometers, Krishna water has entered Kuppam constituency from Srisailam today, creating a history,” he remarked.

Lashing out at the Kuppam MLA and TDP supremo, Jagan said, “For 35 years, Chandrababu Naidu represented Kuppam. He was the chief minister for 14 years. Yet, he couldn’t complete the Kuppam Branch Canal. Instead, he exploited it as a ‘fund-raising project,’ by manipulating estimates and awarding contracts to his cronies.” Further, he accused Naidu of neglecting the welfare and development of the constituency.