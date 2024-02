TIRUMALA: Trustees of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams removed AV Ramana Dikshitulu from the post of honorary chief priest at the Srivari temple.

A decision to this effect was taken on Monday during a board meeting chaired by TTD chief Bhumana Karunakara Reddy.

Bhumana said the decision was taken after a video of the priest making derogatory and objectionable remarks against the TTD administration,

Ahobilam mutt activities, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, TTD executive officer AV Dharma Reddy, Pedda Jeeyar and Chinna Jeeyar of Tirumala emerged.

Ramana Dikshitulu terms video a conspiracy against him

“His comments defaming the Tirumala temple administration and other important institutions cannot be tolerated, hence he has been removed from the post of the honorary chief priest,” he explained.

His comments evoked widespread condemnation. The TTD cyberwing also lodged a complaint against him with the Tirumala one town police. Subsequently, a case was booked. However, Ramana Dikshitulu has denied his involvement. In a post on X, he termed the video a conspiracy against him. “I was shocked to see the video on Facebook. That was not my voice. Jealous people have played such a cheap trick in an attempt to defame me and ruin my relation with the TTD administration.”

The 37th descendent of Vaikhanasa Archak a Go p ina th, Ramana Dikshitulu hails from the Mirasi family of priests.