Jagan uttered lies on water to Kuppam: N Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu sought to know how Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who could not takeany steps for supplying irrigation water to the withering crops in his Pulivendula constituency, could do favour to Kuppam. “Can Jagan, who hastaken five long years to complete the 13% of Kuppam Branch Canal works, do somehelp to Kuppam Assembly segment?”Naidu asked.

In a release issued on Monday, the TDP supremo observed that Jagan uttered blatant lies in the name of providing irrigation water to Kuppam.“In fact, Kuppam, which was once a model Assembly segment, has been witnessing violent politics ever since Jagan became the Chief Minister. Can theYSRC government, which couldnot apply grease to the project gates, take up irrigation projects?” he questioned.

“It is really surprising that Jagan, who has not responded to the murder of his own paternal uncle for the past five years, is talking about murder politics now. It is the TDP that developed Kuppam, while the YSRC did nothing but violent politics,” he maintained. Accusing Jagan of enactinga drama before the elections, Naidu claimed that while the previous TDP regime spent more than Rs 400 crore and executed 87% of works of the Kuppam Branch Canal, the YSRC government has taken five years to complete the remaining works, and by claiming credit for it, it has become alaughing stock.

Naidu asserted that the TDP is ready to debate irrigation works during the previous TDP regime and the present YSRC government. Naidu said Jagan’s attempts to create a rift in the TDP-JSP alliance would prove futile.

TDP chief vows to ensureempowerment of BCs

TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has said the BCs are the backbone of the TDP. Disclosing that there are 140 BC castes comprising 50% of the total population, he assured that the TDP will prioritise them in both direct and indirect polls, providing financial, social, and politicalsupport. Additionally, he announced plans to introduce a special protection Act for the BCs. Addressing a public meeting at Srikakulam as part of his ‘Raa Kadaliraa’ programme on Monday,Naidu asserted that the TDP-JSPalliance will be a super hit in polls