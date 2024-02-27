PM Modi lays stone for redevelopment of 46 railway stations in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: Enhancing passenger experience and infrastructure, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday laid the foundation stone for the redevelopment of 46 railway stations, including 10 railway stations in Vijayawada division and 12 railway stations in Waltair division, across the State under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS). He also dedicated as many as 80 road under bridges (RUB) and railway under passes (RUP) across the State. Governor S Abdul Nazeer took part in the event from Gunadala railway station under Vijayawada division.

The Prime Minister virtually laid foundation stone, inaugurated, and dedicated 554 railway stations under ABSS, besides inaugurating 1,500 ROBs and RUPs in the country. The projects were valued at over Rs 41,000 crore.