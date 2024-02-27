RVR&JC pupils excel in ‘Anveshana’

GUNTUR : RVR and JC Engineering College chairman Rayapati Srinivas expressed happiness and pride over the students of his college securing top place in Anveshana Prototype Competition 2024.

The thrid year students also bagged Rs 1 lakh cash prize.

The competition was organised at BMS Institute of Technology and Management in Yelahanka of Bengaluru in Karnataka.

Third year students of RVR and JC Engineering College -- G Manoj, SS Srinag, P Triveni, K Triveni, C Rajasekahr and M Prasanna displayed ‘Adsorption of Textile Dies using Bio-Active Filter Beds.’