TIRUMALA : The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams has decided to hike the wages of Rs 9,500 people working in various departments of the Srivari temple Trust, based on the category of their skill. The decision was taken during a board meeting chaired by TTD chief Bhumana Karunakara Reddy.

In its previous meeting, the TTD Board had approved to increase the wages of 5,400 employees working in various capacities. The TTD staff used to receive same wages for all types of work, irrespective of whether it required skill or not.

Elaborating on the decision while speaking to reporters, Bhumana said, “The TTD Board decided to honour the employees based on their skills under three categories—skilled, semi-skilled and highly-skilled. Hence, their wages have been increased by Rs 2,000 to Rs 20,000, accordingly.”

On the other approvals, he said the Srivari temple Trust has decided to organise ‘Nitya Sankeerthanarchana’ for devotees at the 7th mile Sri Anjaneyaswamy Temple.

4 jewellers identified to make Mangalasutrams

It has also given a nod to build the Annamayya Kalamandir at Thallapaka and organise ‘Nitya Sankeerthanarchana’ there as well. The Board has also taken a decision to celebrate February 24 as the Origin Day of Tirupati every year. It will be included in the TTD calendar, Bhumana said.

Further, the TTD chief said with the permission of Tirumala Sri Sri Pedda Jeeyar Swamy and on the suggestions of the temple Archakas, the worn out doors of Jaya-Vijaya, the gatekeepers of Srivari Temple, shall be repaired and new doors with gold plating will be approved with a cost of Rs 1.69 crore.

He announced that `4 crore has been allocated and four leading jewellery companies have been identified for making the Mangalasutrams and Lakshmikasulu in various designs in three weights - 4gm, 5gm and 10 gm. Bhumana added that the Managalasutrams and Lakshmikasulu will first be placed at the feet of Lord Venkateswara before being sold to the devotees.

The TTD chief also said that the Board has approved the suggestions given by the Pontiffs of different mutts from across the country during the Sanatana Dharmika Sadassu organised in Tirumala.

He announced that Sri Padmavathi General Hospital has decided to provide cashless medical treatment to patients with Arogyasri cards from March 1 not just for super specialties like general medicine, general surgery, gynaecology, psychiatry, pediatrics, but also for common diseases like fever, vomiting and diarrhoea.

Further, the Board has approved to provide subsidised breakfast and lunch to employees of contract, outsourcing, societies, FMS and sanitation staff at the employees canteen at Tirumala.

The president of Sri Mayurapati Sri Bhadrakali Amman Temple Trust, Sri Sundar Lingam has requested the TTD towards the construction of Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Puttalam district in Colombo of Sri Lanka to which the Board agreed and also approved to organise Srivari Kalyanam upon their request.

Other key decisions