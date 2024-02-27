YSRC meet to gear up for elections on tuesday

VIJAYAWADA: The YSRC will hold an important meeting of the cadre on Tuesday to chalk out the action plan for the ensuing elections. Speaking to mediapersons on Monday, YSRC general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said the meeting will be held at CK Convention Hall in Mangalagiri. Activists of mandal and booth level and old and new incharges of Assembly constituencies will attend the meeting.

“This will be the last and important meeting before the elections,” Sajjala said. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will preside over the meeting and provide guidance to the party’s rank and file on the course of action. “Focus will be on to take the party more deeper into people,” he said. Asserting that the YSRC has always been with people in the form of Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam, Sajjala said in the last 57 months, people’s every issue was taken up on a priority basis.

“After tomorrow’s meeting YSRC will be all geared up for the polls,” he said. Sajjala along with MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy, Lella Appi Reddy, and Mangalagiri in-charge Ganji Chiranjeevi inspected the arrangements for the meeting. Pointing out at the increasing disgruntlement in the TDPJSP camp after the first list was out, the YSRC general secretary said, “On our side, those who were dissatisfied were convinced, but that seems not to be the case with the rival camp.” Ridiculing the JSP alliance with the TDP, Sajjala said a mere 24 seats have utterly disappointed JSP cadre.

“Many are looking to join the YSRC, but our chief said no to admissions en masse. Only those with clean record and can be useful to the party may be considered. We are not ready for future headaches by allowing all,” he added.