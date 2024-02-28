53.58 lakh farmers to get Rs 1,078.36 crores under Rythu Bharosa

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will credit financial assistance under ‘YSR Rythu Bharosa - PM Kisan’ as well as ‘YSR Sunna Vaddi Panta Runalu’ into the bank accounts of beneficiary farmers with the click of a button from his camp of f ice at Tadepalli on Wednesday.

Under the YSR Rythu Bharosa - PM Kisan scheme, the government is providing Rs 13,500 to each beneficiary farmer per annum in three instalments. In the current fiscal, the government has already disbursed Rs 11,500 to each beneficiary farmer in two tranches.

A sum of Rs 1,078.36 crore will be disbursed as the third tranche of assistance (Rs 2,000 to each beneficiary) to 53.58 lakh farmers across the State. With the latest assistance, Rs 67,500 has been credited into each farmer’s bank account in the last 57 months under ‘Rythu Bharosa - PM Kisan’. The aid is Rs 17,500 more than Rs 50,000 promised by the YSRC in its election manifesto. With Wednesday’s disbursal, the total assistance provided to farmers under ‘YSR Rythu Bharosa - PM Kisan’ in the last 57 months has amounted to Rs 34,288 crore, officials said.

The government pays the first instalment of Rs 7,500 in May/June at the time of Kharif sowing season, second instalment of Rs 4,000 in October/November for harvesting Kharif crop and Rabi needs, and the third instalment of Rs 2,000 in January/February at the time of crop harvest. The Chief Minister will also credit interest subvention of Rs 215.98 crore directly into the bank accounts of more than 10.78 lakh farmers, who have taken crop loans and repaid them on time during Rabi 2021- 22 and Kharif 2022.

The State government has so far disbursed Rs 2,050.53 crore to 84.66 lakh farmers as interest subvention under the scheme, which included the arrears kept pending from 2014-15 to 2018-19. Based on e-crop data, the government is reimbursing full interest to the farmers, who have taken crop loans of less than Rs 1 lakh and repaid them within a year. In the past 57 months, farmers have been provided a total assistance of Rs 1,84,567 crore through various schemes, the officials added.