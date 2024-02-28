Andhra Cricket Association terms ‘politics’ on cricket unfortunate

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Andhra Cricket Association has been striving for development of cricket and without any prejudice it has been enforcing norms for players, an ACA release said on Tuesday. The ACA said the charges levelled against it by player Hanuma Vihari on his Instagram account were very unfortunate.

“It is the responsibility of ACA to ensure healthy cooperation among players. The management always tries to bring unity even a player acts in haste. In the best interests of the team even if there are certain differences they are resolved internally. However, if any one jumps prescribed norms, action is initiated without any bias,” the ACA said.

Political leaders took advantage of allegations made by Vihari against the ACA and some players. Since they targeted the ACA management, it wanted to bare the facts in the episode. Vihari since his childhood had played for Hyderabad in all age groups. He started playing for Andhra in Ranji in 2017 and went on to represent India. He later went back to Hyderabad in 2020. Vihari again came back to Andhra. However, he used to seek NOC to play for other States. The ACA has obliged his requests several times.

As Vihari was playing for Andhra on and off, parents of players brought it to the notice of ACA that local players were not getting an opportunity. Despite this, the ACA decided to continue him in view of his seniority. H

However, it was unfortunate that Vihari chose to level false charges against the ACA, it stated, and appealed to parties to desist from politicising cricket.