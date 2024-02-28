Andhra Pradesh: Applications for admission into military college invited

VIJAYAWADA: AP Public Service Commission (APPSC) invites applications for boys and girls for admission to Class VIII in the Rashtriya Indian Military College (RIMC), Dehradun (UK) for the January- 2025 term which will be conducted at specified centres of respective States on June 1, 2024.

APPSC Secretary J Pradeep Kumar in a release stated the entry age. Candidates appearing for the RIMC test should not be less than 11½ years in age and should not have attained the age of 13 years as of January 1, 2025, i.e., they should have been born, not earlier than January 2, 2012, and not later than July 1, 2013.

He informed that the candidates should either be studying in Class VII or Passed Class VII from any recognised school at the time of admission to the RIMC, i.e., on January 1, 2025.

The examination will be conducted on June 1, 2024 on Saturday which comprises a written examination in which Mathematics will be conducted from 09:30 am to 11:00 am, General Knowledge will be conducted from 12:00 noon to 1:00 pm and English will be from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm. He stated that for more information visit www.rimc.gov.in.