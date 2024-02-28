APSLDC and NREDCAP receive SKOCH awards

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh State Load Despatch Centre (APSLDC) won the SKOCH semi-finalist order of merit award for the development of Intra State Open Access Settlement (ISOA) application, while New and Renewable Energy Development Corporation of AP Ltd (NREDCAP) received the Business Connect Award as the Best Nodal Agency for promoting Pumped Storage Power (PSP) projects.

Special Chief Secretary (energy) K Vijayanand congratulated APSLDC and NREDCAP for bagging awards during a review meeting held here on Tuesday.

“To tackle the delays in open access (OA) settlements, Intra State Open Access Settlement (ISOA) application was developed by the in-house IT team of APSLDC for speedy energy settlements of OA users. With this new application, the DISCOMs are also able to quickly finalise the process of HT bills to OA consumers,” he said.

Vijayanand informed that the Techno-Commercial Feasibility Reports (TCFR) are prepared for 39 probable locations with an aggregate potential of 44.79 GW and DPR are under preparation for most viable locations in a phased manner.

“World’s largest Integrated Renewable Energy Storage Project (IREPS) of 4,280 MW capacity is in advance stage of completion at Pinnapuram in Panyam mandal of Nandyal district”, he explained.