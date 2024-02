VISAKHAPATNAM: Exuding confidence that the BJP will witness a jump in its vote share in Andhra Pradesh, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh asserted that the party will come to power in the State one day.

Speaking at the first cluster meeting of the State BJP in Visakhapatnam, the Union Minister said Narendra Modi will become the Prime Minister for the third time, following which the people will witness a ‘Viksit Bharat’.

Stating that the BJP is the only party which has won the confidence of the people by implementing every poll promise, Singh pointed out that the Union government scrapped Article 370, as promised by Jan Sangh in 1951, after it secured a majority in Parliament.

“As promised, we also abolished Triple Talaq and built the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Now, we are going ahead with the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code,” he noted.

Asserting that India has now emerged as a strong economic force, Singh said, “Times have changed. India is no more a weak country.”

Further, he highlighted that it was due to the diplomatic relations of Prime Minister Modi that they could secure the safe release of the eight naval veterans who were jailed in Qatar in an espionage case.

YSRC mired in corruption: Rajnath

Cautioning people against the ‘political conspiracies to divide people’, the Union Minister said, “Attempts to divide people in the name of language and region to destablise the country should be thwarted.”

Dismissing the allegation that the BJP is a party of north India, the senior leader said the saffron party has been registering its presence in States like Rajasthan and Gujarat for about three to four decades and that it received maximum seats in western India in the last Lok Sabha elections.