Gedela to contest Vizianagaram Lok Sabha seat as TDP-JSP nominee

VIZIANAGARAM: The TDP-JSP combine has announced its decision to field Gedela Srinubabu, CEO of Pulsus Group, as its candidate from Vizianagaram Lok Sabha seat in the ensuing elections.

“The move marks a collaborative effort of the TDP-JSP combine to address Uttarandhra region’s issues. It will help utilise his expertise in business and healthcare to benefit Vizianagaram,” local leaders felt.

Vizianagaram stands out as the sole constituency within the district, encompassing seven Assembly segments. This includes Etcherla and Rajam, which were formerly part of Srikakulam district.

Pusapati Ashok Gajapathi Raju of TDP, won from Vizianagaram Lok Sabha constituency in 2014, and served as the Union Civil Aviation Minister during the party’s coalition with the NDA. In the 2019 elections, he was defeated by YSRC’s Bellana Chandra Sekhar.