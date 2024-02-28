MILAN 2024 draws to a close onboard INS Vikrant

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Sea Phase of MILAN 2024 concluded on Tuesday. The 12th edition of the multinational naval exercise witnessed the participation of 35 units, including ships, submarines and aircraft, from friendly foreign countries. As many as 13 ships and one aircraft from the foreign nations participated in the Sea Phase that began on February 24. Indian Navy’s participation included both indigenous aircraft carriers, INS Vikramaditya and INS Vikrant.

The Sea Phase culminated with a closing ceremony conducted in a unique manner, wherein all 35 participating units arrived at anchorage off Visakhapatnam and the Commanding Officers assembled onboard indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant for discussions.