MILAN 2024 draws to a close onboard INS Vikrant

12th edition of naval exercise witnesses participation of 35 units.
MILAN 2024 culminated with a grand closing ceremony onboard Aircraft Carrier INS Vikrant off Vizag coast on Tuesday.
VISAKHAPATNAM: The Sea Phase of MILAN 2024 concluded on Tuesday. The 12th edition of the multinational naval exercise witnessed the participation of 35 units, including ships, submarines and aircraft, from friendly foreign countries. As many as 13 ships and one aircraft from the foreign nations participated in the Sea Phase that began on February 24. Indian Navy’s participation included both indigenous aircraft carriers, INS Vikramaditya and INS Vikrant.

The Sea Phase culminated with a closing ceremony conducted in a unique manner, wherein all 35 participating units arrived at anchorage off Visakhapatnam and the Commanding Officers assembled onboard indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant for discussions.

Exercises in sea on the last day of sea phase of MILAN 2024 which drew to a close in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday.
The closing ceremony included a debrief about the operational aspects of the Sea Phase and enabled all participating navies to interact, exchange views and enhance mutual understanding and interoperability by sharing experiences and best practices. During the Sea Phase, all units undertook a series of complex and advanced exercises in the domains of surface, sub-surface and air warfare including exercises against asymmetric threats.

Major exercises included surface firings, complex anti-air firings, advanced anti-submarine warfare exercises with Indian Navy submarines, air defence exercises against fighters, extensive operations of ship-borne helicopters, and seamanship evolutions including fueling from Indian Navy tankers.

