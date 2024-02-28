Ongole MP Magunta exits YSRC, likely to join TDP ahead of elections

VIJAYAWADA: In yet another jolt to the ruling YSRC, Ongole MP Magunta Sreenivasulu Reddy resigned from the party on Wednesday. The MP is reportedly unhappy over the party leadership appointing Chandragiri MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy as the Ongole Parliament in charge.

Announcing his resignation, Magunta said that his son Raghava Reddy would contest the coming elections. The MP and his son are likely to join Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in the coming days.

The MP thanked Chief Minister JS Jagan Mohan Reddy for extending his

support in the past five years. Magunta said he is resigning to the

party in "unavoidable circumstances."

The party's Lok Sabha MPs Dr S Sanjeev Rao (Kurnool), Lavu Srikrishna Devarayulu (Narasaraopet) and Vallabhaneni Balashowry (Machilipatnam) and also Rajya Sabha MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy had earlier resigned from the party unhappy over the party leadership. Magunta is the fifth party MP to resign from the ruling party.