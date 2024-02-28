Rs 1 crore play kits provided to Anganwadi centres in Palnadu

GUNTUR: After Bangaru Thalli, the Palnadu district administration is set to launch another innovative programme titled ‘Little Feats’ for children at Anganwadi centers.

With the aim of preventing malnutrition among children below five years of age and enrolling all children in Anganwadi centres, Palnadu Collector Sivashankar Lotheti has collaborated with Connect Andhra and Indian Oil Corporation Limited under CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) for Mission Little Feats.

Under this project, play equipment worth Rs 1 crore will be provided to 120 Anganwadi centers in the district. The play kits include 11 types of equipment designed to improve the physical, muscular, and cognitive development of the children.

Principal Secretary of the Women Development and Child Welfare department, G Jaya Lakshmi, along with the Collector, launched the programme at Narasaraopet in Palnadu district on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, she emphasised that, according to the New Education Policy 2020, the overall development of children is the primary goal of the learning process. Such initiatives at the early childhood stage can significantly benefit children and have the potential to bring about positive changes in future generations. She lauded Sivashankar Lotheti and the district administration for implementing innovative schemes for the welfare of children and students.

Trainee Collector Prasad from Connect Andhra, Assistant Manager Sri Ramulu from IOCL, District Women and Child Welfare PD Uma Rani, and others were also present.