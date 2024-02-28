TDP blames YSRC for Hanuma Vihari’s exit

VIJAYAWADA: TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu, party general secretary Nara Lokesh, Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan and APCC chief YS Sharmila on Tuesday blamed the ruling YSRC for senior batter Hanuma Vihari’s decision to exit from Andhra cricket team.

“It’s a shame that even the Andhra Cricket Association has succumbed to YSRCP’s vindictive politics. @Hanumavihari, a brilliant Indian international cricketer, has been targeted to the point where he has vowed to never play for Andhra Pradesh,” Naidu posted on social media platform X.

“Hanuma, stay strong - your integrity and commitment to the game speak volumes. These unjust actions don’t reflect the true spirit of Andhra Pradesh or our people. We stand with you, and we’ll ensure justice prevails,” Naidu added.

“I am appalled at the bitter exit of celebrated cricketer @Hanumavihari from Andhra Cricket due to the ruling party’s political interference. I invite @Hanumavihari to come back to play for Andhra Pradesh in two months’ time. We’ll roll out the red carpet for him and the team, and provide every support needed to win the Ranji Trophy the next time around,” Lokesh stated in a post on X.

Mentioning that Vihari represented India in 16 tests, scored 5 half centuries and a century, Pawan Kalyan said, “His heroics in Sydney test against Australia are unforgettable.”

Accusing YSRC leaders of playing cheap politics, Sharmila said after damaging the reputation of AP on all fronts, now the ruling party resorted to shameful acts to ruin sports.