YSRC men’s bid to attack Somireddy

NEELORE: Tension prevailed for sometime at Kattuvapalli village in Manabolu mandal on Tuesday when local YSRC leader Venkataiah and his followers allegedly tore down Telugu Desam flexes and attempted to attack TDP Politburo member Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy with a crowbar.

The incident occurred when Somireddy visited the village for a party programme, where several villagers joined the TDP.

Somireddy said the ruling YSRC leaders tore down their flexes twice in the last 48 hours unable to digest the fact that several villagers extended their support to the TDP. Venkataiah and his followers allegedly tried to assault them with a crowbar.

However, local TDP activists intervened and overpowered the attackers. Later, Venkataiah’s group allegedly attacked TDP leader Mahendra at his residence after Somireddy had left the village. Subsequently, local police filed a case against five TDP activists based on a complaint filed by the rival group, charging them under the SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.