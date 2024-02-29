Andhra: Rowdy-sheeter attacks man in drunken brawl, arrested

VIJAYAWADA: Vuyyuru town police on Wednesday arrested a rowdy-sheeter and his accomplices for allegedly attacking two persons following a drunken brawl during Veeramma Thalli festivities. The prime accused was identified as Koduri Manikanta alias KTM Pandu.

According to Gannavaram DSP Jayasurya, the incident took place when Pandu and his friends visited Veeramma Thalli festivities in Vuyyuru on February 25. Under the influence of alcohol, Pandu and his friends allegedly entered into an altercation with another group.

In a fit of rage, Pandu attacked Satish from the opposite group with a beer bottle and fled the scene. Based on a complaint, police registered a case and arrested him.

“Pandu is prime accused in the Patamata gangwar incident in which his rival Thota Sandeep was brutally killed,” said DSP Jayasurya.