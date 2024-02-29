AP JAC seeks jobs for kin of deceased ZP teachers

VIJAYAWADA: The AP JAC Amaravati, a joint action committee of the employees, urged the State government to provide employment under compassionate grounds to the family members of teachers, who died during and after Covid-19 pandemic.

In a release issued on Wednesday, AP JAC Amaravati chairman Bopparaju Venkateswarlu and secretary general P Damodar said hundreds of teachers and headmasters working in Zilla Parishad school had died during and after the Covid-19 pandemic.

“As there is no provision to provide employment opportunities to the family members working in Zilla Parishads in government departments, family members of deceased teachers have been waiting for years to get employment under compassionate grounds,” they stated.

Citing worsening financial conditions of the family of deceased ZP teachers, the AP JAC Amaravati leaders requested the government to take steps for providing them employment by creating additional posts in the local bodies if necessary. They wanted the government to issue orders in this direction before release of the election notification.