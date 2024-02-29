Congress to make declaration on SCS at Tirupati

VIJAYAWADA: The Congress will make a declaration on the Special Category Status in Tirupati on March 1 and the SCS is its main poll plank in the State.

Speaking to mediapersons at Andhra Ratna Bhavan in Vijayawada on Wednesday, APCC chief YS Sharmila Reddy said the Congress will make the declaration from the same venue, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised SCS to AP a decade ago, but conveniently forgot to fulfil his promise.

“Everyone knows the importance of SCS, but none has sincerity in this regard, and it has a become a political means. Be it the BJP, TDP or YSRC, all of them have conveniently forgotten the SCS after coming to power. However, the Congress, which promised the SCS to the State at the time of State bifurcation, will implement it once it comes to power at the Centre,” she asserted.

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi is cheating Andhra Pradesh, the ruling YSRC and the opposition TDP in the State are serving him unconditionally, she ridiculed.

“Our Indiramma Abhayam, announced by AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge in Anantapur, will become a vital support to the poor people in the State,” she averred.