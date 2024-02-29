‘Eat right and keep medicines at bay’

VIJAYAWADA: School of Advanced Sciences and Innovation, incubation and entrepreneur cell of VIT-AP University jointly organised National Science Day at VIT-AP campus on Wednesday.

Padma Shri Awardee Dr Khadar Vali, known as Millet Man of India, attended the programme as the chief guest. Rythu Nestham Foundation chairman Yadlapalli Venkateswara Rao, a Padma Shri Awardee, was guest of honour.

National Science Day, is celebrated annually on February 28. This year’s theme, ‘Indigenous Technologies for Viksit Bharat’, focusses on fostering public appreciation for technology, science and innovation.

In his address, the Millet Man of India said, “If you eat the right food, no medicines are required.” Emphasising the significance of a balanced and natural diet, he stressed on adding millets in meals.

Venkateswara Rao emphasised the need to transition towards organic farming.

VIT-AP V-C Dr SV Kota Reddy noted the government allocating more funds for research projects will act as a crucial tool for comprehending the complexities of various issues. Despite India securing the 4th position globally in terms of publications and patents, he said the annual publication output of the country is comparatively lower than that of China and the USA.