VIJAYAWADA: TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena President Pawan Kalyan launched their poll campaign in Tadepalligudem and addressed a public meeting, ‘Janda’, for the first time after announcing the first list of candidates for the ensuing election.

Going hammer and tongs against the YSRC government, Naidu asserted that YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s regime was nearing endgame.

He described the Jagan government as ‘utter flop show’ with no sequel.

Emphasising that the next 40 days are crucial, Naidu asserted that the ‘super hit’ TDP-JSP combination would put a full stop to the YSRC regime.

Calling upon the people to chase the YSRC away from the State, he said, “The aim of our poll pact is to achieve a YSRC Vimukta Andhra Pradesh.”

Accusing the government of looting the State, the former chief minister reiterated that the TDP-JSP alliance had been formed to save the future of the State.

Recounting the victory of the TDP, JSP and BJP alliance in the 2014 elections, Naidu said, “Post bifurcation, Andhra Pradesh had no capital. The economy was in a disarray, but my government strove to rebuild the State with the help of human and natural resources.”

We will wage ‘Maha Yuddham’ against YSRC: PKWe will wage ‘Maha Yuddham’ against YSRC: PK

Highlighting the measures taken by his government to “rebuild the State brick by brick”, he said, “We came up with the Vision-2029 document and announced Amaravati as the capital. We brought 11 national educational institutions to the State, investments to the tune of `16 lakh crore and 10 lakh jobs. Unfortunately, all those efforts were reduced to ashes by one person, who started his regime of destruction.”

Further, he lashed out at the State government for denying permission to Pawan Kalyan to land his private flight in Gannavaram.

“Today, Jagan says ‘Why Not 175’, so we are asking ‘Why Not Pulivendula’,” Naidu quipped.

Calling the Chief Minister a bluff master, the TDP supremo appealed to the people not to trust Jagan. Mocking the YSRC president, he said, “Releasing of Krishna river water to Kuppam was a big drama. It was wrapped up in less than a day.” Criticising the ‘Siddham’ call given by Jagan, JSP chief Pawan Kalyan declared that the TDP-JSP combine would wage a ‘Maha Yuddham’ (war) against the YSRC regime.

Reiterating that he allied with the yellow party in the larger interest of the people of Andhra Pradesh, the actor-politician said, “I am the storm that will uproot the Jagan government.”