Fact-finding team to probe illegal mining: Andhra Pradesh High Court

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Wednesday directed the Mines Department to send a team to Veeranayakunipalle in Chebrolu mandal of Guntur district and conduct a survey to determine the facts on the alleged illegal gravel quarrying in 60 acres and submit a detailed report. The court said if a false report is submitted, a judicial team will be deputed to ascertain the facts. The matter was posted to after three weeks.

A division bench of Chief Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur and Justice R Raghunandan Rao heard the PIL filed by M Prabhu Dasa of the village.

When the bench pointed out that the NGT was taking serious view of illegal mining, the government pleader said the case was about gravel and not sand mining.

However, the court asked, “Why would NGT slap a penalty of Rs1,800 crore on the company concerned if it was not involved in illegal quarrying?” The government pleader said the fine was Rs 100 crore and the company has appealed to the Supreme Court.

The court was informed that permission was given for quarrying in patta lands. The petitioner’s counsel said, “Permission was granted for 2.86 acres, but quarrying was being carried out in 60 acres.”