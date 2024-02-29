MP Magunta quits YSRC, son likely to contest Ongole seat

ONGOLE: In yet another jolt to the ruling YSRC, Ongole MP Magunta Sreenivasulu Reddy resigned from the party on Wednesday. The MP is said to be unhappy over the appointment of Chandragiri MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy as Ongole Lok Sabha constituency incharge.

Announcing his resignation from the YSRC in Ongole on Wednesday, Magunta said they got a chance to serve Prakasam district, particularly the people of Ongole constituency, for more than three decades.

“Starting from our elder brother late Magunta Subbarami Reddy, who contested Ongole Lok Sabha seat in 1991, to myself, we have contested as many as 11 times, including eight times as an MP, and two times as an MLA. In more than three decade long relationship with Prakasam, we have always put our efforts for the uplift and the welfare of the poor people and the comprehensive development of district,” he said.

Magunta maintained that he does not have ego, but has self-respect. “Due to some unavoidable and unfortunate circumstances, and to maintain our self-respect, we are leaving the YSRC. I am tendering my resignation to the party with a broken heart,” he said, bursting into tears. In the last five years, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, YSRC MLAs, ZPTCs, MPTCs, sarpanches and the party rank and file extended their full support to us, he said and thanked Jagan for the support.

“I urge the people of the district to shower the same love and affection on our family on our son Magunta Raghava Reddy, who is going to contest Ongole Lok Sabha seat in the ensuing elections. My family as well as my son need the people’s blessings and support in the coming elections. We will disclose further details soon,” he concluded.

Responding to Magunta’s resignation, Ongole MLA Balineni Srinivasa Reddy said, “I tried my level best and strongly fought for provision of another chance to Magunta to contest Ongole Lok Sabha seat on YSRC ticket. But unfortunately my efforts have gone in vain. He announced his resignation to the YSRC in a very unfortunate situation.’’

YSRC Lok Sabha MPs Dr S Sanjeev Kumar (Kurnool), Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu (Narasaraopet), and Vallabhaneni Balashowry (Machilipatnam), and Rajya Sabha MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy have resigned from the party unhappy over the ‘indifferent’ attitude of the leadership.