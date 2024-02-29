Stop constructions at Bheemili beach: Andhra Pradesh High Court

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Wednesday directed officials to stop construction near Bheemili beach. Machinery being used for the construction activity at the beach should be seized immediately, it said.

The court issued the orders while hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Jana Sena Party corporator P Murthy Yadav against the alleged constructions taken up near the Bheemili beach, violating the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) norms and the official inaction.

The bench of Chief Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur and Justice Rao Raghunandan Rao were hearing the matter. Petitioner’s counsel K Srinivasa Murthy told the court that permanent constructions were taken up at the beach, violating the CRZ norms.

T Surya Kiran, VMRDA’s counsel said they would file a counter. The bench saw photos placed before it by the petitioner, and directed the officials to immediately stop construction work. The matter was posted after four weeks.

Rushikonda row: Centre seeks 2 weeks to submit report to HC

The Centre has sought two weeks time from the High Court to place before it the report of the panel constituted by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, which looked into the alleged violation of CRZ norms in the constructions taken up by the AP Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) on Rushikonda.

JSP corporator P Murthy Yadav and TDP MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna had filed separate PILs against the CRZ and master plan violations in the constructions.

Advocate Jupudi Venkat Yagnadat, representing the Centre, informed the court that the committee chairman Kuppuswamy Gourappan passed away, and sought two weeks time to submit the report.