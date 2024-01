VISAKHAPATNAM: Tension prevailed at the Visakhapatnam International Airport on Sunday as six flights were abruptly cancelled, leaving passengers frustrated and sparking heated arguments with the airport authorities.

The lack of prior information about the change in flight schedule and absence of alternative arrangements caused severe inconvenience to the passengers, especially on the eve of Sankranti as many of them were heading home for the major festival. Six flights, including an IndiGo flight to Delhi, an Air India flight to Delhi, and an IndiGo and Air India flights to Vijayawada, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Chennai, scheduled to arrive at or depart from Visakhapatnam, were affected.

Passengers found themselves waiting for hours at the airport without updates on the next available flights, exacerbating their frustration. The cancellation of services during the festival, coupled with the absence of timely information, left passengers unable to reach their destinations, leading to heated arguments with both IndiGo and Air India staff.

The authorities stated that foggy weather conditions at various places prompted the cancellation of flights. The festival-induced surge in travel, with some choosing flights over trains for a smooth journey, further aggravated the situation.

Passengers, ranging from those travelling for the festival to those on urgent business, found themselves entangled in confrontation with airline staff due to the abrupt cancellation of flights.