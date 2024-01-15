Andhra Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy starts Makar Sankranti celebrations with Bhogi

VIJAYAWADA: Bhogi, the first day of the three-day Makara Sankranti festival, was celebrated by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, along with his wife YS Bharathi Reddy, in a traditional manner at Goshala near his camp office in Tadepalli on Sunday.

The entire atmosphere at the venue of festivities was that of a village, reflecting the rich culture and traditions of Telugu people. The Chief Minister extended Sankranti greetings to all Telugu people across the world and wished them all success.

Attired in a traditional dress, the Chief Minister couple worshipped cows at Goshala and offered prayers at Vinayaka, Venkateswara and Kanaka Durga temples, besides offering ‘Biksha’ to Hari Dasu and Gangireddu. Vedic pundits blessed the couple.

Reflecting Sankranti grandeur, the camp office premises was spruced up with flowers and traditional Muggulu, while the replica of Tirumala Silathoranam hogged limelight. Replicas of the village secretariat, government school and Rythu Bharosa Kendram also attracted the attention of guests.

Going round the premises, the Chief Minister and his wife greeted the guests. They lit the bonfire (Bhogi Manta). The couple also witnessed cultural programmes and listened to the devotional songs rendered by famous signer Sri Lalitha and others. Later, the Chief Minister felicitated the artistes.

Deputy Chief Ministers Kottu Satyanarayana (Endowments) and K Narayana Swamy (Excise and Commercial Taxes), Municipal Administration Minister A Suresh, Government Chief Whip Chevireddy Bhaskara Reddy,

YSRC Regional Coordinator YV Subba Reddy, MP Nandigam Suresh and other leaders participated in the festivities.