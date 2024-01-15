Andhra minister Ambati Rambabu again hogs limelight with dance steps at Bhogi fire

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Water Resources Ambati Rambabu, once again hogged the limelight with his dance steps during Bhogi celebrations in his home constituency of Sattenapalli on Sunday.

Though he was ‘mocked’ by a character in Pawan Kalyan’s ‘Bro’ film, the Water Resource Minister was unfazed and continued with his customary dance steps along with Lambadas, while participating in Bhogi celebrations. Just like in the past, a video of his dance went viral on the social media platforms.

On the expected lines, Ambati hit out at TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan, calling their political alliance, an unholy nexus. “In the coming elections, the people of the State will throw this alliance into bonfire,” he observed.

Describing himself as an open minded person, who criticises and receives criticism alike, Ambati said he was not unhappy on being trolled as ‘Sambarala Rambabu’ on social media. “Festivities are celebrations and I celebrate. What is wrong in it?” he asked.