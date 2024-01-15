Andhra Pradesh: Srisailam temple officials organize Bhogi Mantalu

KURNOOL: On the occasion of Makara Sankranti, the Srisailam temple authorities conducted the traditional Bhogi Mantalu programme on Sunday.

Temple priests and staff, led by Executive Officer D Peddiraju, gathered at Gangadhara Mandapam for special pujas as part of the event.

Later, they organised Bhogi Pandlu celebration with children below five years of age on the temple premises. Simultaneously, arrangements were made for Kalyanotsavam of Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy and Goddess Parvathi Devi, scheduled for Monday.

Over 2 lakh devotees, arrived at Srisailam by Sunday to witness Kalyanam of Swamy and Ammavarlu, taking a holy dip in Patala Ganga. The darshan took five to six hours due to heavy rush.