CGST seizes banned cigarettes worth RS 2.35 crore in Andhra Pradesh

ANANTAPUR: Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) officials seized 40.68 lakh banned cigarettes worth Rs 2.35 crore, which were illegally transported in a container truck in Anantapur town on Sunday.

According to GST officials, based on reliable sources, Anantapur CGST Division officials launched an operation and intercepted a container truck bearing no. RJ-11-GB-9560 coming from Patna to Tapovanam Circle on NH-44 of Anantapur town.

Upon inspection, it was found that the vehicle was loaded with High Density Polyethylene (HDPE) woven sacks containing maida and after inquiring, the truck driver said that the vehicle was transporting goods from Patna to Cuddalore in Tamil Nadu under an invoice containing the details of maida worth Rs 4,80,000. After verification of the GST details mentioned on the invoice, it was found that the taxpayer’s registration was suo moto cancelled by the department on June 2,2023.

However, the officials after conducting searches, found and recovered 40,68,000 Paris and Gold Step Filter brand cigarette sticks packed in 139 carton boxes. The boxes were concealed under the sacks containing maida, which was to cover the smell of tobacco.

As the nature of goods and value are mis-declared by using invalid GST registration number, the officers have seized the goods along with the container truck approximately valued at Rs 20 lakh.