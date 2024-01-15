Chandrababu Naidu, Pawan Kalyan take part in Bhogi festivities, burn GO copies in bonfire

VIJAYAWADA: Leader of Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu and his ally Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan together celebrated Bhogi in a unique way by burning the copies of government orders, that they deemed anti-people. Both the leaders along with other party members took part in the festivities, which were dubbed as ‘Swarna Yuga-Sankranti Sankalpam’.

Speaking on the occasion, Naidu exuded confidence that within next 87 days, the YSRC government will be ousted by the people of the State. “It will be an end to the rule of a lunatic,” he observed.

Affirming that Amaravati will remain the sole capital of the State, the TDP chief said the rule of the poor will commence from the capital region. He criticised the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government for neglecting the issues of Anganwadi workers, making them sit on the road even on Sankranti day.

Asserting that it is the responsibility of the TDP and Jana Sena to stand by everyone, Naidu strongly condemned the YSRC government for disregarding drought zones and obstructing Central aid from reaching those in need.

Meanwhile, stating that he is aware of the problems being faced by the people, Pawan Kalyan said the time has come for the State to rid itself of the evil.

“We have joined hands with the TDP as we could not see the poor condition of the people in the State,” the JSP chief observed.