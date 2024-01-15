Couple dies by suicide by jumping in front of running train in Kadapa

KADAPA: A couple allegedly died by suicide at Kadapa railway station on Sunday. The deceased were identified as Palakonda Rayudu (26) and Chandana Reddy (24). They took the extreme step by jumping before a running train at the railway station.

Chandana left her husband one and a half years ago and had been living with Rayudu for the past seven months.

The couple met while working at a Samsung service centre in Kadapa and had been living together for the past seven months. Unfortunately, a quarrel erupted between them and a panchayat was held at Chinna Chowk police station.

The police suggested the matter should be settled in court. However, the couple took the extreme step. A case was registered to investigate the case.